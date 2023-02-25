BJP has closed its door for Nitish Kumar, says Amit Shah

Patna, Feb 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that BJP has shut its door forever for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Kumar is a person who dreams about the prime minister's chair every three years and resorts to 'paltimar' tactics. He did the same in August last year and went to those whom our NDA was opposed to right from the start. We have now decided never to open our doors for Nitish Kumar in BJP," Shah said while addressing the media persons in Loharia village of West Champaran district.

"During the 2020 Assembly elections, the people of the state had made BJP a single largest party in the state. But we honoured our promise and gave the chief minister's chair to Nitish Kumar but he has the habit of changing the goal post," Shah said.

Nitish Kumar, always vocal against Jungle Raj, is now sitting in the lap of its progenitor. BJP will form a full majority government in Bihar in 2025 and the process will start in 2024. I urge the people of the state to bring in BJP and throw out those who brought Jungle Raj," Shah said.

"Nitish Kumar promised Lalu Yadav to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister but is not specifying the date. If he has promised it, then he should reveal the date of offering the CM post to Tejashwi. RJD leaders are demanding every day. If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the chief minister, there would be complete Jungle Raj," Shah said.

Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar had objected to the removal of article 370 in Rajya Sabha saying there would be blood shed in the Kashmir valley if it happens. Article 370 was removed from Kashmir. Leave aside the river, no one even dared to throw a stone in Kashmir. PM Modi managed to handle everything so meticulously and made the country proud," Shah said.

The alliance of RJD and JD(U) is like oil and water which cannot ever combine. Nitish Kumar went with RJD and Congress to achieve the post of prime minister and split Bihar. They are purchasing aircraft worth crores of rupees but I want to tell them that seats are not vacant in the centre. Narendra Modi will again become the prime minister of the country," Shah said.

There are many projects funded by the central government in Bihar, including three highway projects worth Rs 15 thousand crore.

During the UPA government, the Centre had granted Rs 50,000 crore to Bihar while the Narendra Modi government has provided a grant of Rs 1.09 lakh crore since 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor