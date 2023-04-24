BJP has no vision…': Owaisi takes a dig at Amit Shah after Union Minister vows to scrap Muslim quota in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, vowed to scrap reservations for Muslims in Telangana if the BJP forms government in the state.Addressing the rally at Chevella near Hyderabad, Amit Shah slammed religion-based reservations, calling them "unconstitutional".He said the party will do away with the 4 per cent Muslim quota if it comes to power in Telangana, offering the right to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other backward communities. "This right is of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC," Mr Shah said.

Hitting back at the home minister over his promise to scrap the Muslim quota in the state, Mr Owaisi said that the BJP has no vision for Telangana, besides "anti-Muslim hate speech"."Besides anti-Muslim hate speech BJP has no vision for Telangana. All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals & bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?" he asked. If Mr Shah is serious about justice for SCs, STs & OBCs, then he should introduce a constitutional amendment to remove 50% quota ceiling. Reservations for backward Muslim groups is based on empirical data," Mr Owaisi said in another tweet.The BJP-ruled Karnataka had recently scrapped the 4 per cent reservations for Muslims and decided to distribute it equally between two dominant Hindu communities ahead of the May 10 assembly elections.