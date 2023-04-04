BJP hired goons from Bihar to incite violence in West Bengal, alleges Mamata

Digha (West Bengal) [India], April 4 : Coming down heavily on the BJP over the violent incidents in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the party hired "goons from Bihar" to incite violence.

The Chief Minister said that the rioters do not belong to any religion and they are the "BJP goons".

"I have to be alert all the time lest BJP incites riots. They don't understand that the people of Bengal don't like violence. Rioting is not Bengal's culture. We don't engage in riots, general public doesn't incite riots. When BJP can't on its own, it hires people to fan riots. They (BJP) are bringing goons from Bihar. All people from Bihar are not goons. The rioters are not Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs or Adivasis, they are BJP goons.," Mamata said.

"The youth in whose hands weapons were seen during Ram Navami, CPI(M) used to do the same. Did you forget the atrocities of CPI(M)?" she added.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP has chosen to take the path of CPI(M).

"Did you forget the incidents in Nandigram, Khejuri, Kolaghat, Tamluk? CPI(M) makes tall claims, today BJP has chosen this path after learning from CPI(M)," she further targeted BJP of toeing the line of violence adopted by CPI(M).

Mamata said that the state government will rebuild the damaged properties.

Violent incidents were witnessed in West Bengal's Howrah during the Ram Navami procession.

A fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday evening, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easten Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station.

"For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," he said.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on March 31 handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

