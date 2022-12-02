BJP intensifies campaigning in Gujarat for 2nd phase of Assembly polls

As the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on December 5, the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning across 93 constituencies.

PM Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat on Friday starting with Kanakraj, then Patan and Sojitra, and finally Ahmedabad, where he will hold a roadshow as well.

Union Minister Amit Shah will also hold rallies in Bechraji, Vijapur, and Gandhinagar South and will have a roadshow in Vadodara.

The Congress which is exuding confidence to come to power has run a relatively lowkey campaign managed mainly through Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot with a few rallies by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that is passing through Gujarat.

Ashok Gehlot and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold the rallies in Bhiloda and Gandhi Nagar South where Amit Shah is scheduled to address the public meeting.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday as he campaigned for the BJP for the second phase of assembly elections.

Video from the city showed supporters gathered in huge numbers as PM Modi's convoy passed through the area.

Thursday saw Modi returning to the campaign trail in Gujarat after a gap of two days. His three-hour mega roadshow spanned 16 Assembly constituencies that will vote in the second phase on December 5.

Covering a distance of over 50 kms, the roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. PM Modi made at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the way.

Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati were some of the constituencies the PM covered during his roadshow.

PM took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, claiming that poverty actually increased under the grand old party's rule as it only raised slogans and misguided people instead of doing any concrete work for them. He was addressing a rally in Bodeli town of Chhota Udepur district in Gujarat, where Assembly elections will be held in its second phase on December 5.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor