BJP leader Alka Rai arrested in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai on Tuesday in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case.

Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others in the case for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

The two accused -- Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai-- were taken to Barabanki from Mau by police.

The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.

Notably, Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor