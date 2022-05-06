BJP leader Bagga picked up by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence

New Delhi, May 6 BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday detained by Punjab Police from his West Delhi residence in connection with a case lodged against him.

While senior Delhi Police officials are tight-lipped about it, no official communication has been made by Punjab Police either.

According to information, a case under section 153-A (creating tension between two communities) 505 (publishing rumours) and 506 (threatening) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged by the Punjab Police.

Earlier too, the Punjab Police had come to the national capital to arrest him but failed as Bagga was not found at home.

He is reportedly being taken to Mohali.

Soon after his detention, BJP leader Kapil Mishra criticised the Punjab Police for the action. Another party leader Naveen Jindal accused the Aam Adami Party of misusing police, while Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed it "political vendetta".

