BJP leader JP Nadda accuses Opposition of building narrative against his party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the opposition clamming that the opposition has been creating a false narrative about the BJP in front of the public. “India’s largest state on the electoral map [Uttar Pradesh], a coastal state on the western coast [Goa], a state in the north-east [Manipur], and the hill state [Uttarakhand] have given a resounding mandate to the BJP. Due to the BJP, India is seeing a sentiment of pro-incumbency" he said.

"Dyed in the wool proponents of vote bank politics that they are, these parties are fearing that their shenanigans are being finally exposed comprehensively. For decades, they freely patronised lumpen, antisocial elements who bullied common people. Now that these elements are being subjected to the laws of the land, the parties which shelter these elements are panicking and thus taking to this bizarre conduct" Nadda further added.