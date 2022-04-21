BJP leader, Sarpanch booked for graft in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, April 21 Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday booked BJP district president and his Sarpanch associate for allegedly accepting Rs one lakh as bribe from a woman for getting her jailed brother released in J&K's Bandipora.

According to police sources, BJP district president Bandipora, Abdul Rehman Tikri and his Sarpanch associate, Mushtaq Ahmad had demanded Rs one lakh from a woman for getting her brother, Aqib Khurshid released from jail.

"An FIR was registered in this case and the bribe money was recovered from the accused. They were detained for questioning and later released after they produced anticipatory bail", sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor