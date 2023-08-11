BJP leader shot dead in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 11 A BJP leader from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, 34, was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad.

He was taking a walk outside his apartment with his brother Puneet when three bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on Thursday evening. His brother rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Anuj, a resident of Aliya Nekpur village in Sambhal, has an apartment in a society in Moradabad. He had unsuccessfully contested block chief elections from Asmoli block in Sambhal district and lost by 17 votes.

He was an active party member and was seen at all party meetings in Sambhal.

"Recently, he had moved a no-confidence motion against the existing block chief which led to this incident," his brother told police.

Moradabad SSP Hemraj Meena and SP city Akhilesh Bhadauria rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

SSP Meena said, "The family lodged a complaint against Amit Chaudhary and Aniket and an unidentified person. We have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused."

--IANS

