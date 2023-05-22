BJP leaders targeting Bihar CM for meeting opposition leaders

Patna, May 22 While Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav are meeting opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the leaders of the Bihar BJP are targeting Nitish-Tejashwi.

Nitin Naveen, the BJP MLA from Bakipur, said: "Nitish-Tejashwi are touring the country to unite the corrupt leaders but they will not succeed. They are afraid that if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again, those who are out on bail will go to jail."

"The former deputy CM of Delhi who is close to Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. Besides him, others are also in jail. They are trying for bail but are not succeeding in getting it. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also on bail. They are getting exposed and feeling uneasy and hence they are trying to unite," Naveen said.

"If any opposition party wins in one state, they start making an alliance. This is an old phenomenon but they will not succeed."

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Sinha claimed that Nitish Kumar is doing false tourism in the country. He is shaking hands with everyone but he will remain empty handed.

"Everyone has the right to travel in the country but the people have already chosen the prime minister for 2024 and that is Narendra Modi," Sinha said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor