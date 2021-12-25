BJP leaders threaten to stop Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 25 BJP leaders in Telangana have threatened to stop the show of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday asked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to stop the show of Faruqui.

The stand-up comedian is scheduled to perform in the city on January 9.

After Telangana's industry and information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao extended an open invite, Faruqui announced that he will be performing in Hyderabad. His show is titled 'Dhandho'.

However, this has evoked strong reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Addressing the BJYM workers, Sanjay said it was their responsibility to prevent the comedian from entering the city. He alleged that Faruqui insulted Hindu gods and goddesses and Bhagwad Gita in his shows.

Sanjay, who is also an MP from Karimnagar, slammed KTR for inviting Faruqui, and dubbed him an atheist.

Earlier, BJP MP from Nizamabad, D. Arvind said Faruqui's show will not be allowed in Hyderabad. He said while states like Karnataka banned his shows, KTR has invited him to Telangana. "Has Hindu society become a comedy for KTR and his father KCR?" asked the MP.

BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad has also threatened to stop Faruqui's show.

The stand-up comedian had earlier tweeted that he was receiving several calls and mails from Hyderabad to perform in the city.

Last week, KTR had extended an open invitation to comed to perform in Hyderabad saying the city is truly cosmopolitan.

The minister took a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka, after stand-up comed Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra's shows were cancelled in Bengaluru over threats from some right-wing groups.

"In our city, stand-up comed get an open invite. We don't cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically," KTR had said at an event on Friday.

"You claim to be a cosmopolitan city, and then you end up taking comedy very seriously. I don't understand that at all," he had told people from Bengaluru.

"We (Hyderabad) are a truly cosmopolitan city who are welcoming of all cultures, welcoming of criticism. You can come here, criticise government. In fact, we receive a lot of brickbats from our opposition every day but we are very tolerant," KTR had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor