BJP leading in 248 seats in UP, SP in 112

New Delhi, March 10 The ruling BJP was leading in 248 seats and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead in 112 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission trends on Thursday showed.

Trends were available for 399 seats of 403 till 12 noon. The Apna Dal (Soneylal) was leading in 12 Assembly seats and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was leading in eight seats.

The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were leading in two and four Assembly constituencies respectively.

Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal is leading in five Assembly seats. The Jansatta Dal Loktantrik is leading in two seats, Janata Dal (United) in one, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in two and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in three.

Early vote share percentages showed BJP has 42.38 per cent of votes counted, SP 31.64 per cent, RLD 3.37 per cent, BSP 12.77 per cent and Congress 2.47 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading from Gorakhpur Urban seats and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing from Sirathu.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading from the Karhal Assembly constituency. Minister in Uttar Pradesh government Srikant Sharma was leading from Mathura.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the SP before the elections, was trailing from Fazilnagar.

In Varanasi South in which Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated, SP's Kameshwar alias Kishan Dixit was trailing and minister in Yogi government Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari was leading.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was leading from Zahoorabad.

