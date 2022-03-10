BJP leading in 259 seats in UP, SP in 112

New Delhi, March 10 The ruling BJP was leading in 259 seats and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead in 112 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission trends on Thursday showed.

Trends were available for all the 403 seats till 1 p.m. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) is leading in 10 Assembly seats, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is leading in eight assembly seats, Congress in two, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in three, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal is leading in three seats. The Jansatta Dal Loktantrik is leading in two seats, Janata Dal (United) in one and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in three.

Early trends showed BJP has 42.34 per cent of votes counted, SP 31.58 per cent, RLD 3.51 per cent, BSP 12.73 per cent and Congress 2.40 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading from Gorakhpur Urban seat and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing from Sirathu.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading from the Karhal Assembly constituency. Minister in Uttar Pradesh government Srikant Sharma was leading from Mathura.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the SP before the election, is trailing from Fazilnagar. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading from Zahoorabad.

