BJP-led government is proactive, pro-people, says Nadda

Highlighting the welfare work for the poor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday said the party-led government at the Centre is "proactive and pro-people".

JP Nadda on Wednesday interacted with PMGKAY beneficiaries in Shastri Park, Kailash Nagar in the national capital.

BJP is observing the fortnight between April 7 and 20 as 'Social Justice Fortnight' (Samajik Nyay Pakhwada). Under the programme, the party had dedicated Wednesday for the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY). BJP workers visited the PDS centres to ensure that every beneficiary gets the benefits of the Yojna.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said, "Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is running a proactive and pro-people government at the Centre."

He said the BJP government is committed and dedicated to the welfare, uplifting and empowerment of every citizen.

"In Delhi, there are around 74 lakh PDS beneficiaries. Our workers are visiting all PDS centres across Delhi and helping the beneficiaries in getting ration. Our workers will ensure that all needy and poor people get their ration and their rights are protected," he said.

Nadda said India is among the very few countries which developed its own vaccine to save their citizens during the COVID pandemic. So far over 186 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been given across the country. Now children who are above 12 years of age are also getting vaccine doses, while all adults are getting a third dose of vaccine, he said.

He accused some opposition members of initially raising doubts about the efficacy of the 'Made In India' vaccines.

"And after spreading this canard they themselves took the vaccines developed by our scientists. Today they are keeping mum as the world has recognised the efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing the 'Made In India' vaccines and saving precious lives during the COVID pandemic," Nadda added.

Under the Pradhanmantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna, from April 2020, the central government has continuously provided free ration to 80 crore people across the country. The ration package also includes 5 kg additional wheat and rice besides 1 kg pulses.

( With inputs from ANI )

