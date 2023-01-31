BJP-led Karnataka govt constitutes committee to submit report on declaring Tulu as second official language

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP-led state government is leaving no stone unturned to appease the linguistic groups in coastal Karnataka.

The Minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy, V. Sunil Kumar has said that the government has constituted a committee to study and submit a report on declaring Tulu as the state's second official language of the state.

Tuluvas are a large ethnolinguistic group in coastal Karnataka. Tulu language activists have been demanding its inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

The committee will be headed by M Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva's Education Foundation, Moodbidri.

The committee will be submitting its report to the government within a week, said the Minister.

Karnataka is slated to go for polls in the month of April-May this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor