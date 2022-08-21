BJP Mahila Morcha chief asks TN to create database of unorganised workers

Chennai, Aug 21 BJP Mahila Morcha national President Vanathi Sreenivasan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to create a database of workers in the unorganised sector.

Sreenivasan, who is also a Member of Legislative Assembly from Coimbatore, was speaking to reporters after distributing e-Shram and Ayushman Bharat scheme identity cards to a few beneficiaries at Coimbatore.

She called upon the Tamil Nadu government to conduct special registration camps to facilitate the registration of workers in the unorganised sector through e-shram portal.

The BJP leader urged the state government not to view schemes that are beneficial to a large number of people through a narrow lens on whether it is a Central or a state government scheme, and called upon it to implement the scheme without any partisanship.

She said that the Central government was planning to register more than 38 crore workers to create a national-level database, and that the family member of a registered worker in the unorganised sector can avail of a compensation of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or permanent disability. In the case of a partial disability for an employee registered with the e-shram portal, he/she will get Rs 1 lakh as compensation.

