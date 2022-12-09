BJP may have lost the election but not courage: Adesh Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 9 The BJP may have lost the election but not the courage and will continue to fight against AAP a synonym for corruption, Delhi BJP Delhi state President Adesh Gupta said on Friday.

While addressing the media for the first time after losing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

polls, Gupta said, "Now, BJP will serve the people of the national capital by becoming a strong opposition and expose the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party".

Expressing gratitude to the people, he said, "BJP expresses gratitude to all the voters, for the 40 per cent voter turnout it received in the municipal elections. At the same time, BJP promises that in the corporation too, it will strongly raise questions and problems related to the people of Delhi and will try its best to fulfill them". He also thanked the Delhi Police and the Election Commission.

He further said, "Last time we got 36.08 per cent votes whereas this time the percentage of votes has gone up to 39.09. There were many seats where we could not convert the result into victory by a small margin. Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for giving so much respect to BJP's service, dedication and determination." He said that the only change this time as compared to the last time is that the Congress has bowed down before the Aam Aadmi Party.

Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was determined to win 230 seats, but the people of Delhi thwarted his intention by helping BJP win 104 seats. He said that on one hand Kejriwal talks about seeking the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on the other hand he has shown his mindset by not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Central Government. If this scheme is implemented, the poor will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Bidhuri said that when Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is applicable in all the states but why not in Delhi, Kejriwal should answer this. The chief minister does not talk about not implementing the scheme of the Modi government which gives subsidy on irrigation, Rs 2000 to the farmers even after giving crop compensation.

