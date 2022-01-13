BJP MLA Avtar Singh Badhana joins RLD ahead of UP polls

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Avtar Singh Badhana joined Rashtriya Lok Dal on Wednesday ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Badhana joined RLD in the presence of party chief Jayant Chaudhary.

"Ex-MP and senior leader Avtar Singh Badhana joined @RLDparty today," Jayant Chaudhary said in a tweet.

The party also welcomed him. "Former MP and Senior Leader, BJP MLA from Meerapur, Avtar Badhana, today joined Rashtriya Lok Dal in the presence of National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jayant Singh," RLD said in a tweet.

Badhana is a former MP and had been with Congress earlier.

RLD is the alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming polls.

"We have an understanding between us, we will fight the upcoming Assembly elections together," Chaudhary told ANI.

Two ministers of Yogi Adiyanath government have resigned from cabinet in the past two days.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor