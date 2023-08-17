BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accuses AAP of not giving pension to elderly

New Delhi, Aug 17 Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Thursday launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the second day of the special session of the Assembly, accusing it of not giving pension to elderly.

Gupta said the party had funds to build a new bungalow worth Rs 40 crore for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but lacked money to provide pension to senior citizens.

Despite some uproar, Gupta concluded his statement by advocating for pensions to be given to the elderly.

On Wednesday, the BJP MLAs targetted Kejriwal over his residence which they mentioned as 'Sheeshmahal'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor