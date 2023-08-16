BJP MLAs target Kejriwal over 'Sheesh Mahal' issue amid DJB funds' shortage discussion

New Delhi, Aug 16 Delhi BJP MLAs attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday over the 'Sheesh Mahal' issue during a discussion about the lack of funds at the Delhi Jal Board).

When the ruling AAP accused the Finance Secretary of blocking files, the BJP targeted Kejriwal's residence 'Sheesh Mahal' and questioned spending crores of rupees on it. The BJP MLAs demanded a debate and an investigation into the Sheesh Mahal issue.

This occurred when a shortage of funds for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was being discussed during the ongoing two-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

It was informed that the DJB lacks funds, which has led to various development projects being put on hold. Initiating the debate, former Deputy Speaker and MLA from Sangam Vihar, Dinesh Mohaniya, stated that the agency's work is being hindered due to the Finance Department's failure to provide the necessary funds.

--IANS

