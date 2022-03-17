BJP MP Arjun Singh accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Arjun Singh on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan".

The BJP leader reached Asansol to attend a party meeting where he, while speaking to reporters said, "Mamata Banerjee is conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan and this is the reason she and her party leaders talk about partition."

The BJP leader further said, "The industries that have been shut down in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a major role in it. Mamata Banerjee has always been against Biharis. Industries in the state are being shut so that the people from Bihar leave the state and then it will be easy for her to convert West Bengal into Pakistan."

"Banerjee supports the statement of the "Tukde-Tukde" gang and she somewhere wants that the state becomes another Pakistan," said Singh.

Around 40 lakh people from Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia are forced to work outside of the state because of the closure of industries, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

