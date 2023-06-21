BJP MP performs Yoga at dharna site after Raj Police refuse to register his complaint

Jaipur, June 21 BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday performed yoga in front of the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur. He has been staging protest near the police station after the officials refused to register his complaint against an alleged scam in Jal Jeevan Mission contracts.

In his tweet, Meena said, "Since yesterday, the Congress government has been claiming that an FIR has been registered against every complaint in the capital's Ashok Nagar police station. Chief's police is not writing the report of a scam worth Rs 20 thousand crore in the Jal Jeevan Mission contracts. Did Yoga Asanas on #YogDiwas at the dharna sthal," he said, while sharing his pictures performing yoga at the protest site.

On Tuesday, Meena went to the police station to get an FIR filed in the alleged scam case. However, the police officials did not register his complaint. Since then he has been staging a dharna outside the police station.

State PHED minister Mahesh Joshi criticised Meena and even called him a "blackmailer".

Joshi said, "Meena has a tendency to make false allegations. He is trying to create pressure by political blackmailing. I am taking the opinion to file a defamation case if needed," said Joshi while interacting with the media in Jaipur.

Joshi said, "We cancelled the tender worth Rs 20,000 crore in January itself, now Kirodi Lal Meena is making false allegations. This means either they are not satisfied as to why the tenders were cancelled, or they want to pressurize them for the tenders that are being held now. There is definitely something or the other in his mind. The central government is of Kirodi's party and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is also of the Centre. If Meena objects to it, then it means that he is going against his own central government," said Joshi.

The state minister said, "Truth can neither be suppressed nor hidden, the truth will come out. This is political blackmailing. Kirodi Lal Meena is pressurizing us. I always do clean politics and if any allegations are found on me even in the initial stage, I will punish myself, no one will have to say anything to me. If a defamation case is filed in this matter, I will do that too," he added.

In the matter of Meena's FIR not being registered, Mahesh Joshi said, "The person making the allegations should also be serious about what he is alleging. In JJM, the minister has no role in the process of deciding the tender. Today, if any wrongdoing happens in the central government and I go to file a case directly by accusing a central minister, will the police station not investigate first?

