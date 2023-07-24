BJP MPs protest in Delhi against Raj govt

New Delhi, July 24 BJP MPs on Monday staged a protest here against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, alleging atrocities against Dalits and women in the state.

The MPs, who have gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises holding placards, shouted slogans against the Gehlot government.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing the law and order has completely deteriorated in the state under the ruling dispensation.

The party also accused that Gehlot's only priority is "chair" (of Chief Minister).

On Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur while referring to the crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states including Rajasthan and the Manipur horror, said it is the responsibility of the state governments to reduce such atrocities.

"Any atrocities on women is painful whether it is any state. It is the responsibility of the state governments to reduce crime against women," Thakur had said.

Last week, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said: "The situation in Rajasthan is such that criminals are being released from jails at gunpoint. There is fear among the people and the morale of the criminals is high."

Assembly elections in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later this year and it is likely that law and order would be one of the major issues of the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor