BJP national president JP Nadda to hold roadshow in Bihar

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda is holding a roadshow in Patna on Saturday.

Nadda on Saturday arrived at Patna airport on Saturday.

He is scheduled to attend a two-day meeting of the Joint National Working Committee. This will be the first time that this meeting of the BJP is being held in Bihar.

Even though Assembly elections in Bihar are 3 years away, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United in the state, has already started the preparations. The BJP is holding the 'Prawas Programme' as a part of which the party officials are staying in various Assembly constituencies in Bihar on July 28 and 29 to take feedback from the people.

Earlier, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and co-in charge for Bihar Harish Dwivedi said at a joint press conference that Nadda will be setting the tone on the inaugural day on July 30, while Home Minister Amit Shah will wrap up the function a day later, i.e., on July 31.

More than 400 officials and workers from various fronts will attend the meeting.

On July 31, Nadda will inaugurate BJP district offices in 16 districts from Patna BJP state office and lay the foundation stone for construction of buildings in 7 districts.

The closing session will be held at Gyan Bhawan from 4 pm on Sunday. It will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah who will reach Patna at 1.30 p.m. Shah will participate in the closing ceremony along with Nadda.

( With inputs from ANI )

