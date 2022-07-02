BJP Nat'l Executive Committee pays tribute to Kanhaiya Lal, Sidhu Moosewala

Hyderabad, July 2 BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday paid tribute to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed, and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sources said that the condolence message read out in the meeting mentioned names of Lal and Moosewala.

"Along with Lal, Moosewala, people who died in recent floods, soldiers who recently lost lives and others, including party leaders," a NEC member said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur was beheaded. However, Moosewala was killed in June this year.

