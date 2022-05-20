BJP nat'l meet in Rajasthan 'sign of nervousness': Gehlot

Jaipur, May 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed the BJP's move to organise its national office-bearers meet in Jaipur soon after the conclusion of his Congress' Chintan Shivir' in the state's Udaipur as a "sign of nervousness".

"As soon as there was a Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, they made an announcement of national office-bearers meet here. Surprisingly, the Prime Minister is also doing video conferencing... all this is a sign of nervousness," he said.

As PM Modi said that the BJP needs to set a goal of 25 years, Gehlot said: "I believe that he is talking with ego and pride for chalking out goals for the next 25 years. Earlier they were talking of the next 50 years and now have come to 25 years."

"In the next few days, they shall come to 5 years," he added.

