BJP office in Assam's Karbi Anglong set on fire before poll

Guwahati, 5 June Pre-poll violence has erupted ahead of polls to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) with the office of BJP candidate Kadom Terangpi of the Sarupathar constituency set on fire by miscreants late on Saturday night.

The BJP has alleged that supporters of an independent candidate committed this incident.

Its Bokajan MLA Numal Momin said: "Fearing defeat in the upcoming poll, an independent candidate and his associates resorted to such hooliganism. They can not bear the popularity of the BJP and the party candidates."

He added that a formal complaint has been lodged, and the culprits behind the incident will be booked within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Anglong police had launched a probe into the fire incident.

Twenty-six council constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts will go to poll on June 8. The date of counting is scheduled for June 12. There are a total of 70,32,98 voters, of which males are 35,55,03 and females are 34,77,90 and the third gender is five.

Total polling stations for the KAAC election will be around 906.

