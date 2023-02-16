"BJP only knows how to break things...," Owaisi reacts to 'demolition' remarks by BJP's Sanjay Bandi

Predicting the defeat of BJP in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday queried for how long it would strive on "bulldozer" politics.

"How long will they (BJP) stick to bulldozer politics? Why do they not talk about joining things?" Owaisi said hitting out at recent remarks made by Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay.

"Those doing 'bulldozer politics' in UP have taken the lives of a mother-daughter. They want to run the government with a bulldozer, not Constitution. They will not gain anything politically by doing all this. They will fail in Telangana," the AIMIM leader said today.

A woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region on Monday afternoon. The family of the victims, however, alleged that officials engaged in carrying out the eviction drive had set the house on fire even as the woman and the daughter were inside.

Earlier this month, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had stated that once BJP is voted to power in the 2023 Assembly polls, it would demolish the domes of the newly-built state secretariat since it reflected the culture of Nizams.

In a sharp attack, Owaisi said, "You (BJP) only Know how to break and not how to build."

Noting that the inauguration of the newly built secretariat in Hyderabad should be an occasion of joy, Owaisi questioned," Why do not you talk about joining things? What will you achieve by breaking things"?

"If we (BJP) are voted to power, we shall destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built Secretariat," Bandi Sanjay had said during a rally in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency as part of BJP'S 'Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa' programme earlier in the month.

"Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa" is a mass public outreach programme by BJP which kicked off earlier in the month in Poll-bound Telangana. The party is planning to organise 11,000 public meetings across the state with a view to taking on the K Chandrashekar Rao government.

The inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat Building is scheduled for February 17th.

Notably, the Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor