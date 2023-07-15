BJP panel investigating party leader's death to reach Patna today

Patna, July 15 The four-member BJP inquiry committee, constituted by party President J.P. Nadda to probe the death of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh allegedly during a police lathicharge in Patna on Thursday, will arrive here on Saturday and meet party leaders and workers "injured in the police action".

The injured persons have been admitted to various hospitals in Patna.

The panel, comprising Jharkhand former Chief Minister Raghuwar Das, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sunita Duggal, will visit the hospitals where the party workers are receiving treatment.

The members will also go to Kalpa village in Jehanabad to meet the family of the deceased party leader.

After the visit, the panel will submit its report to the party President.

BJP leaders have claimed that Vijay Kumar Singh was killed in a police lathicharge while the district administration and the leaders of Mahagathbandhan are claiming that the deceased party leader was not present at the place of lathicharge.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekher Singh said: “Vijay Singh and his friend Mahesh Chandravansi were found walking at 1.19 p.m. at JP roundabout and heading towards Chajjubagh road while the lathicharge happened at 12.55 p.m. Vijay was alive walking on the road 20 minutes after the lathicharge. There was not a single scratch on the body of Vijay Singh. We are waiting for the postmortem report. It could be a case of a heart attack.”

JD-U national President Lalan Singh said: “Vijay Singh did not reach the venue then how could he die in lathi charge. Certain sections of the media are spreading this news... They are supporting the Badka Jhutha Party (BJP) in spreading rumours. If anyone has guts, show the lathicharge footage where Vijay Singh sustained injuries.”

“BJP leaders were carrying chilli powder and they threw it in the eyes of a police party at Dak Bunglow Chowk. After that police initiated action against them,” Singh added.

Earlier, state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary along with other leaders of opposition parties handed over a memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and demanded a CBI inquiry or probe by a sitting judge of Patna High Court into the Thursday's lathicharge and the death of the party leader.

