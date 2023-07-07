BJP president JP Nadda to hold key meet with all Morcha presidents tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is slated to hold a one-to-one meeting with all BJP morchas at the party's Extension Office on Saturday.

The day-long crucial meeting will kick off at 9 am at the BJP extension office.

In the meeting, all the presidents of the morchas will present their upcoming plans. BJP's BL Santosh will also be present at the meeting.

The BJP will hold a review of the last meeting which was on July 1.

In the last meeting, the attendees handed over the progress report of the work done under their supervision to the party chief and discussed important issues on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government under "Maha Jansampark Abhiyan " sources told ANI.

"The attendees will present their report card and will present their presentation upcoming plan and strategy to the party chief," the source said.

Saturday's meeting will be a follow-up of the July 1 meeting where the Morcha presidents will be informed on any new addition to their plans and how to take their work forward.

BJP has a total of seven Morchas which include the Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

In addition to this, a meeting of BJP's national spokespersons is also scheduled on Saturday, sources told ANI.

The BJP is gearing up ahead of the five upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

