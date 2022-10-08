BJP putting up anti-AAP posters to hide its failures, says AAP

Rajkot, Oct 8 The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that the ruling BJP in Gujarat was putting up anti-AAP posters in the city and playing the Hindutva card to digress the people's attention from its failures.

AAP leader Indranil Rajguru charged the ruling party with failing to give qualitative education, health facilities and generate employment.

Justifying his allegations, Rajguru said BJP is in power in Rajkot Municipal Corporation, and the state government, so such hoardings in public places have come up over night, these were put up on Friday night and the corporation has not removed them. Had it been put up by any other party, the Municipal Corporation officers would have swung into action and removed it. Party will take legal action for putting up such anti-AAP hoardings.

He further alleged that had the ruling party been giving good social services, people would have not started liking AAP. The ruling party is not able to digest the rising popularity of AAP in Gujarat and fearing losing electoral ground in the state, BJP has returned to its old tricks of playing Hindutva card.

In said posters and hoardings, it mentions the oath taken by the AAP minister Rajdendra Pal while adopting Buddha religion, "I will now onwards not believe in Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh", it shows Arvind Kejriwal in skull cap and stating, "These are AAP's words and culture."

BJP state vice-president Bharat Boghra has refuted allegations of his party being behind the hoardings saying the people of Gujarat will never accept anti-Hindu thinking and beliefs.

