BJP reviews performance, popularity of party MLAs in Himachal

New Delhi, April 25 The BJP in Himachal Pradesh has started the process of reviewing performance and popularity of its MLAs. According to sources, 15-20 per cent MLAs are unlikely to be fielded in year-end Himachal Pradesh assembly polls keeping anti-incumbency factors in mind.

The polling for 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held along with Gujarat at the end of this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 seats in the 2017 state Assembly. Earlier this month, during his visit to the state, BJP chief JP Nadda had said: "There was always a possibility and it would be determined by changing circumstances. In any election, we do change in 10-15 per cent of the total ticket. 10 to 15 per cent tickets have been changed in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur assembly elections and in Himachal Pradesh too it can be done."

Sources said that the final process of review or survey is underway to find out the popularity of BJP MLAs.

"A final decision will be taken based on the finding of the survey or the performance review of MLAs whether they will be fielded or not considering the anti-incumbency factor in mind," BJP sources said.

A senior party functionary said that replacing a few sitting MLAs will also reduce the intensity of anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the state.

The BJP MLAs were also asked to prepare a report card of the work they have done in their constituency.

"Report cards have been asked to know what work they (MLAs) have done in the last four years in their respective constituencies. Their report card and the findings of the survey will be taken into consideration before taking a final call on giving tickets to them to contest the assembly polls," a party insider said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the party's central leadership will conduct a survey and review it.

"The Central leadership will take a final decision about ticket distribution. I must tell you there is no such anti-incumbency in Himachal Pradesh as people are saying," Thakur added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor