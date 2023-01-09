BJP ridicules Cong for making 'false' claims in SC/ST meet in K'taka

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 9 Karnataka's ruling BJP has ridiculed the Congress for making 'false' claims at the Ikyata convention of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

"Congress would get nothing out of convention," BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stated on Monday.

The massive rally was held in Chitradurga and top Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge had claimed credit for increasing the quota of reservation for SC and ST communities. The convention was organised to unite the votes of oppressed classes across the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

Yediyurappa charged that the Congress leaders will criticise everything that the BJP does. "Mallikarjun Kharge has twisted the issue of allocating more quota of reservation for SC and ST's. We did not expect this kind of statement from the President of AICC," he said.

"His speech is not tenable. The Congress leaders should talk realistically. You (Congress) have not done it. You should have welcomed the BJP government's decision to hike the quota. It will not bring honour to them," he said.

"We do not have any doubts regarding providing reservations. The party has clear understanding regarding the issue of hiking the quota of SC and ST's. We will move forward accordingly," he said.

