BJP, RLSP welcome ban on PFI

Patna, Sep 28 The Bihar unit of BJP and RSLP on Wednesday welcomed the Home Ministry's move of banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years.

BJP OBC Morcha's National General Secretary and Bihar BJP Spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said that the outfit was involved in organising terrorism across the country.

"PFI is an organisation having modus operandi similar to that of the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Its operators generally targetted Muslim youths for anti-national and anti-Hindu activities. They brain washed the Muslim youths and turned them into Islamic fundamentalist," Anand said.

He said the PFI focused on the areas with high Muslim population especially in the bordering districts of India. They even targetted the people going to mosques and madrasas which provided them a safe haven for their evil designs.

Unfortunately, the secular political parties always supported these anti-national organisations and protected them. The PFI charity networks also helped them cover up their anti-national and religious fundamentalist activities, he added.

While recalling that the PFI modus operandi was exposed in Patna, Anand said it was surprising to know that 20,000 people were trained on anti-India psyche and their connection with cross border Pakistani as well as Islamic fundamentalist and terror organisations were established. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as all the leaders of so-called secular parties did not utter a word against this fundamentalist organisation."

Arvind Kumar Singh, another spokesperson of BJP Bihar wing said, "The central government has taken the right decision at the right time. PFI was involved in anti-national and terror activities and creating the differences in the society."

Sharawan Agrawal, the spokesperson of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (RLSP) said: "PFI is very active in Seemanchal region of Bihar and involved in communal provocation. It is a threat to the unity and sovereignty of Bihar and the country. We appeal to the Bihar chief minister to arrest the members of PFI as soon as possible.a

