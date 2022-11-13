BJP Sambit Patra lashes out at TMC leader over Prez remark

The national spokesperson of the BJP, Dr Sambit Patra, came down heavily on the TMC government in West Bengal demanding the resignation of the TMC member Akhil Giri for his derogatory remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.

He also stated that the kind of language used by Giri against the President was "unacceptable".

Lashing out at the TMC, Patra said, "The kind of language used by TMC minister Akhil Giri for President Droupadi Murmu is unacceptable. People are protesting in Odisha and are demanding the resignation of the TMC minister."

Earlier, the Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda lashed the TMC government demanding an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the derogatory remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.

Munda asked the TMC chief to sack the minister for hurting the sentiments of tribals.

Meanwhile, the LoP West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to Governor La Ganesan seeking an appointment to demand the sacking of Giri as minister for his comment on President Murmu.

Responding to the TMC leader's statement, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI, "If Mamata Banerjee has any morality left in her, she should immediately sack her minister and apologize to the nation".

The BJP has also written to the National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting the immediate arrest of Akhil Giri and appropriate action against him over his objectionable remark against the President.

Responding to the letter by the BJP, the national women's panel wrote to the TMC minister Giri, asking him to tender a written apology for his remarks against President Murmu. The Commission also wrote to the DGP of West Bengal asking him to conduct an investigation and take strict action in the matter.

Giri made objectionable remarks against the President on Friday while lashing out at Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following unrest in the BJP leader's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event.

"He (Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?" Giri said.

A video of the same also went viral on social media, sparking strong criticism from BJP leaders and also a few from the TMC.

The Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the minister's remarks, with MP Santanu Sen saying that the party disowns Giri's comment. TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev slammed Giri for his remark saying such comments do not reflect the inclusive politics of the TMC.

Giri later apologized for his remarks.

A group of BJP workers also staged a protest against Giri in Kolkata on Saturday.

The protesters, holding placards, raised slogans against the minister and also burnt an effigy of his while criticizing the TMC government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor