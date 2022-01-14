BJP seeks cadres' opinion for shortlisting candidates for Goa assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 14 While shortlisting the names of probable candidates, the Goa BJP has also taken opinions of party cadres. Sources in the party said that the names have been shortlisted based on feedback collected from the party workers and internal surveys conducted by the party to find out popularity of ticket aspirants among masses.

It is learnt that the Goa BJP unit has shortlisted names for 37 out of the 40 assembly seats, which go to polls on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

"In several rounds of meetings of top state leadership names have been shortlisted. While shortlisting the names, the opinion of cadres is also taken at assembly or block level. This was for the first time in Goa, the opinion of workers was taken into consideration while shortlisting candidates. Final approval will be given by the central leadership," a senior party functionary said.

Apart from taking cadre's opinion, the BJP has also held regular fortnightly internal surveys to find out the popularity of its ticket aspirants.

Another party functionary said that a survey is conducted every fortnight to know ticket aspirants popularity among voters.

Names shortlisted have been recommended to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for approval.

The BJP is trying to form the government in the coastal state for the third consecutive term and has set a target of winning more than 25 seats.

After several rounds of survey, the BJP believes that there are at least 14 assembly seats in Goa, which the party is comfortably going to win and there are 12 seats where its chances of winning are fifty- fifty.

"We are comfortably placed in 26 assembly seats in the state and the BJP will achieve its target of winning more than 25 assembly seats in Goa to form the government for the third time," a senior party leader said.

The BJP has been in power in the coastal state since 2012 and will be contesting assembly polls for the first time after death of Manohar Parrikar, its biggest leader in the state, is facing challenge from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and debutant Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor