BJP set to break own records in Gujarat Assembly polls

Gandhinagar, Dec 8 The Bharatiya Janata Party was all set to break its records of winning in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

At around 10.55 a.m., the BJP was leading on 149 seats.

The Congress witnessed a steep fall and was leading only on 19 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in nine constituencies.

The BJP had set a target to break all previous records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in each meeting was appealing to the voters to vote for the BJP and break all old records.

Party's big faces like Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Harsh Sanghvi, Jitu Vaghani, Rishikesh Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor were leading in their respective Assembly seats.

Victory in Gujarat will make the BJP the only party other than the CPI(M) to have won seven straight Assembly polls. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.

