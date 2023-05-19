BJP should pressurise govt to withdraw DPR if it's serious on Mhadei: Cong

Panaji, May 19 Reacting to the apprehension expressed by the BJP over the Mhadei river issue, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Friday said if the party is serious about the matter, then it should pressurise its 'Trouble Engine in Delhi' to withdraw the approval given to the DPR of Kalsa Bhanduri Project.

The BJP on Thursday passed a resolution over the Mhadei issue saying the detailed project report (DPR) of Karnataka approved by the Central Water Commission has posed a threat to the existence of this river.

"The latest development, wherein the DPR of Karnataka pertaining to Mhadei river has been approved by the Central Water Commission, has posed a threat to the very existence of this river. This State Executive Committee strongly urges the state government to take all necessary steps to safeguard Goa's lawful rights and interest in the water of the Mhadei river and reiterates its unflinching commitment and support to the state government in its fight to save the Mhadei river," the BJP added.

"If the BJP in Goa is serious, it should pressurise its Trouble Engine in Delhi to withdraw the approval given to the DPR of Kalsa Bhanduri project and maintain status-quo," Alemao said.

He said that the BJP Executive Committees resolution is completely political and lacks sincerity.

Both the BJP and the Congress in its manifesto for the elections in Karnataka had promised fulfillment of the Mhadei project to cater to the needs of farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor