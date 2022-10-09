BJP slams Ashok Gehlot govt over poor law and order situation

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Sunday after the incident of an old woman's legs chopped off took centrestage in the state. He had further said that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state.

He had also flayed the state government over the incident of molestation of a girl student in Jaipur, terming it as the complete failure of the state government.

While speaking to ANI, Poonawalla recalled the two incidents and said that whether it was the incident in Jaipur relating to a girl student in a government women's hostel being molested against which women took to the streets and protested amidst heavy rains on Saturday night or the shocking incident of a 108-year-old woman in Jaipur, whose feet were chopped off by ruthless robbers to loot her silver rings. "It is evidently clear that no woman is now safe under the Gehlot regime", Poonawalla underlined.

Attacking on Congress Party's slogan- Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon- amid UP Elections this year, Poonawala said that today women are now saying 'Ladki Hoon To Kya Bach Sakti Hoon'.

"Gehlot government only focused on 'Satta Bachao' not 'Beti Bachao'. Criminals, rapists, and rioters have got emboldened in Rajasthan", Shehzad said further.

He also recalled the several misogynistic and pro-rape statements hailed from Rajasthan and called it a government of rapists and criminals.

He questioned the selective silence of Priyanka Vadra and said, "Will Priyanka Vadra demand action against Ashok Gehlot or does she stands with the victims? Why hasn't she visited them?

Priyanka Gandhi was silent on the recent gang rape of a minor by 8 men who blackmailed her and released the video and also on the acid attack in Jaipur in two girls. Why this selective approach to women's issues"? Poonawalla underlined.

A 108-year-old woman's legs were chopped off by miscreants to steal her silver rings in Jaipur on Sunday. This incident took place just after a girl was molested in a government women's hostel in the capital city of the state.

Recently, another incident happened in the state where a Dalit woman was gang-raped and held captive for days in Ajmer.

( With inputs from ANI )

