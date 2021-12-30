BJP slams Congress over Malegaon blast case, calls it originator of phrase 'Hindu terror'

Attacking the Congress over the claims of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that Congress spread separatism and said it is the originator of the phrase 'Hindu terror'.

"It clearly shows the character of Congress of how it spread separatism. If anyone is the originator of the phrase 'Hindu terror', it is Congress. The people will punish them severely. It has been the tradition of Congress to implicate innocent people," the BJP leader told ANI.

The witness, who turned hostile, on Tuesday old Mumbai's special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officers had forced him to falsely take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members in the case.

On Madhya Pradesh government recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged murder case of five family members in Nemawar, the BJP leader said, "When the government has made a recommendation, it must have been done thoughtfully."

In June this year, five bodies buried in agricultural land in Nemawar of Dewas district were recovered.

( With inputs from ANI )

