BJP slams Kejriwal over biomass burning by security guards contributing to Delhi's pollution remark

Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Delhi Parvesh Verma slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for saying that biomass burning by security guards and drivers is one of the sources of pollution in the national capital.

Attacking the Chief Minister, BJP MP Verma tweeted, "According to Delhi's CM, the pollution of Delhi no longer increases with the stubble of Punjab's farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party government has done deep research and talked to experts and found out that now pollution in Delhi is increasing due to security guards and drivers. This is the statement of a CM who always run away from his responsibilities."

This comes after Kejriwal spoke about the various reasons for the rise of pollution in the national capital at the launch of real-time pollution data analyser supersite in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal stated that biomass burning accounts for one-fifth of pollution in the state, which increases significantly during the winter when security guards and drivers burn wood and other biomass, causing the city to become a gas chamber owing to temperature inversion.

Kejriwal launched the supersite with "state-of-the-art" air analysers and a mobile air quality monitoring system for a real-time "source apportionment study" to identify the sources of air pollution in the national capital.

The supersite situated in Delhi's Rouse Avenue, studies the real-time source apportionment and assists in determining the causes of the rise in air pollution at any specific location in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

