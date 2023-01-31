BJP, SP colluding to polarise upcoming elections: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and SP, saying both parties collusion to polarise upcoming elections and divert public attention from the burning national issues.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "From the controversy over the SP leader's remarks against Ramcharitmanas and the BJP's reactions to it, it is clear that there is a collusion between the two parties to take the focus of the public away from the burning issues and polarise the upcoming electoral battles."

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya stirred a controversy after demanding the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.

While Maurya's remark gave fresh ammunition to the BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from the statement.

The BSP supremo further accused the SP of toeing the BJP line.

"The BJP's political identity of stoking new controversies for narrow political and electoral interests, spreading ethnic and religious hatred, boycott culture, religious conversions etc. is well known, but the same political identity of the SP as was evident with the controversy over Ramcharitmanas is sad and unfortunate," the former UP CM tweeted.

Mayawati urged people not to be influenced by the 'hate politics' of the BJP and the SP.

In another tweet, she said, "The SP and BJP colluded in the last Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. They complemented each other through their polarising campains and enabled the BJP to return to power. It is necessary to avoid falling prey to such hate politics."

( With inputs from ANI )

