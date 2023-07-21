BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt over law & order situation in Raj

New Delhi, July 21 The BJP on Friday said the law and order situation has "deteriorated" in Rajasthan under the Ashok Gehlot-led government, adding there has been a "tsunami" of crime against women, and other horrific incidents have also been reported from the state in the last few days.

"The situation in Rajasthan is such that criminals are being released from jails at gunpoint. There is fear among the people and the morale of the criminals is high," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Taking a swipe at the Gehlot-led government, he said: "As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, in the last four and a half years, over 10 lakh criminal cases registered in Rajasthan. It has become number one state in the country for crime against women.

"In Rajasthan, everyday, 17 to 18 rape incidents are reported. Everyday, on an average, 5-7 murder cases are reported," the Minister said.

There has been a "tsunami" of crime incidents in Rajasthan in the last few days, added the Minister.

He also referred to the July 19 horrific incident in Jodhpur district, where four members of a family were burnt to death.

Echoing similar sentiment, BJP general secretary Arun Singh who was also present at the press conference, said: "Law and order has collapsed in Rajasthan and there is 'jungle raj' in the state."

Earlier, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had said: "The law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan since the Congress government came to power under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot. We can provide a list to what extent the law and order situation has deteriorated."

Assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor