BJP sweeps Village Council polls in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 21 The BJP swept the election to the Village Councils (VCs) under Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Mizoram by winning majority seats in 41 of the 99 VCs, officials said here on Friday.

Mizoram State Election Commission (MSEC) officials said that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) secured majority in 25 VCs while the Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) got majority in eight and two respectively.

Independent candidates won one VC while there is no clear majority in 22 VCs, equivalent to Gram Panchayats in other states and outside the Autonomous District Council areas.

According to the MSEC, of the total 492 village council seats, the BJP won 232 seats, which included 47 seats reserved for women.

The MNF managed 127 seats, including 33 reserved seats, followed by the Congress which won 78 seats inclusive of 15 reserved seats.

In the April 18 elections to the MADC Village Councils, of the total of 43,120 voters, 33,432 voters, including 16,988 women voters, exercised franchise.

The BJP has only one legislator in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, for which general elections would be held in November-December this year.

