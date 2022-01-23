BJP targets the Akhilesh Yadav's family in its social media campaign

New Delhi, Jan 23 As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls near, the BJP is targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's family in its social media campaign to remind the supporters of the party and the people that Akhilesh is "disloyal".

The BJP is sharing photos of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav and Pramod Gupta on social media platforms, saying that one who is not loyal to his father, uncle, daughter-in-law of family and uncle, how he will be loyal to Uttar Pradesh?

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior leaders of the saffron party are raising the same question and trying to give an emotional message to the electorate.

As soon as Aparna Yadav joined the BJP, Maurya had said that Akhilesh failed on all fronts as a chief minister and MP, and in maintaining relations in the family.

Talking about Aparna Yadav's mass base and BJP's strategy, a senior leader of the saffron party told "Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joining the BJP is important in itself."

Terming it as an ideological victory for the party, he said it in itself sends a big message to the people of the state. "As far as the BJP's strategy is concerned, we tell the people the truth," he claimed.

Everybody knows how Akhilesh behaved with his father and his uncle, what is the harm in reminding the people of the truth, he asserted.

Prior to the 2017 Assembly polls, Shivpal Yadav had opened a front against his nephew when Akhilesh Yadav was the state Chief Minister. And at many occasions, Maulayam Singh Yadav had also targetted Akhilesh. Videos of Akhilesh charging his father Mulayam with betraying him went viral.

The BJP had also flagged the issue on a large-scale. It is believed that it might have made an impact on the electorate at that time.

This time too, the BJP is trying to create the same environment in the state. On January 12, Mulayam's relative Hariom Yadav was inducted in the party, on January 19 Aparna Yadav joined the BJP and next day Mulayam's brother-in-law and former MLA Pramod Gupta went to the BJP.

At the time of Aparna's induction, party's state in-charge Swatantra Dev Singh and Maurya gave her introduction saying that she is Mulayam's daughter-in-law. Later, Pramod Gupta alleged that Akhilesh has imprisoned his father Mulayam.

It is clear that as the political temperature soars, the BJP will flag this issue to gherao Akhilesh.

