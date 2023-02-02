BJP to begin Tripura assembly election campaign with 35 rallies

New Delhi, Feb 2 The BJP is set to launch its campaign for the Tripura assembly elections with 35 rallies on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani will launch the campaign in the state.

Nadda will start the mega election campaign by holding a Vijay Sankalp rally in Tripura's Amarpur.

According to sources, after the Vijay Sankalp rally, BJP's Union ministers, senior leaders and chief ministers of other states, including Tripura, will make efforts to create an atmosphere in favour of the saffron party by holding 35 small and big rallies in the state.

Sources said that the BJP may release its election manifesto for the assembly elections.

All 60 seats of the assembly are to be voted for on February 16, the results of which will be announced on March 2.

Significantly, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state by winning nearly 44 per cent votes in the last assembly elections in 2018.

