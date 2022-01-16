BJP to discuss probable names for Goa, Uttarakhand polls

New Delhi, Jan 16 The top BJP leadership on Sunday will discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections with the leaders from Goa and Uttarakhand.

Sources said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami along with senior leaders of their respective states Goa and Uttarakhand will meet BJP central leadership.

BJP central leadership will hold separate meetings with Goa and Uttarakhand units.

Assembly polls in 40-member Goa and 70-member Uttarakhand Assemblies will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Sources aware of the development said that Chief Ministers Sawant and Dhami are meeting with their state leaders to discuss the names shortlisted with the BJP national leadership.

"Both the state leaders, including the chief ministers are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders. After discussion, the names of shortlisted candidates will be placed before the CEC for final approval," sources said.

It is learnt that first meeting will be held with the leaders of Goa, and then later on with the Uttarakhand unit. It is also learnt that before finalising the names of the party candidates in Goa by Central election Committee (CEC), the central leadership will discuss the names shortlisted by the state unit. The Goa BJP unit has shortlisted names for 37 out of the 40 Assembly seats.

"In several rounds of meetings of the top state leadership, names have been shortlisted. While shortlisting the names, Goa BJP has taken the opinion of cadre at the Assembly or block level. This was for the first time in Goa, the opinion of workers was taken into consideration while shortlisting candidates. Final approval will be given by the central leadership," said a senior Goa BJP functionary.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand BJP election committee shortlisted two or three names for each Assembly segment which will be discussed in the meeting before placing for approval of party CEC. Chief Minister Dhami said that he will contest from Khatima constituency. Dhami is currently MLA from the same Assembly seat.

