BJP to put up united face ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 21 BJP is trying to put up a united face ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Sikar city of Rajasthan.

The poster of the Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia can also be seen in one of the posters that has been put up at the venue site where Modi is scheduled to address.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled rally on July 27 in Sikar city.

This is for the first time that Satish Poonia’s poster has been put up after he became deputy leader of opposition and his removal as state BJP president.

Party sources said that BJP wants to field Satish Poonia as Jat leader in the Jat dominated Sikar.

While Kailash Chaudhary has been delegated the task to monitor the programme, the party is also considering Satish Poonia as a significant leader in the area.

The BJP has failed to win even a single seat in the last assembly elections in Sikar.

National Organization General Secretary B.L Santhosh who recently held a meeting with the party in Sawai Madhopur had instructed the party to put up a united face in the state.

Sources said that this is also one of the reasons why the party is again trying to mull Satish Poonia on the political scene of the state.

B.L Santhosh, in the meeting, had instructed the party leader to create coordination in the party.

“Coordination should be visible in the party at the earliest. The party should learn from the debacle of Karnataka polls and should avoid repeating mistakes,” Santhosh had said in the meeting.

Modi was scheduled to address the public meeting in Nagaur city but taking the Jat votes in consideration, the venue was changed to Sikar.

Sources said that the BJP wants to send a message in Sikar and adjoining areas like Nagaur, Churu and Jhunjhunu by promoting Satish Poonia in the public meeting.

They said that few Jat leaders had also opposed Kailash Chowdhary’s appointment.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia are seen together in the poster.

Sources said that the BJP high command believes that there should be no mistake this time as the party had suffered huge losses in Jatland Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur in earlier elections.

They said that BJP is preparing to take everyone along this time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor