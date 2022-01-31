BJP to secure at least 40 seats in Manipur: CM Biren Singh
By IANS | Published: January 31, 2022 05:45 PM2022-01-31T17:45:04+5:302022-01-31T17:50:15+5:30
Imphal, Jan 31 Manipur Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Nongthombam Biren Singh, 61, is confident of retaining ...
Imphal, Jan 31 Manipur Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Nongthombam Biren Singh, 61, is confident of retaining power by securing at least 40 seats
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app