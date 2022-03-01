BJP to throw all might for last phase of UP polls

New Delhi, March 1 As the campaign for sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls came to end on Monday, the BJP is all set to intensify its campaign for the seventh phase and its top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the ground to seek support for the saffron party candidates.

Sources said that for the last three days of campaigning, Prime Minister Modi is likely to camp in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency and is also likely to hold a road show.

"Prime Minister Modi is likely to stay in Varanasi and to hold road shows in support of party candidates as he did in the last assembly polls five years ago. The Prime Minister will also address election rallies in other poll bound districts," a senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leader said.

Polling will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in the last and seventh phase of UP polls on March 7.

Another Uttar Pradesh BJP functionary said that the Prime Minister's presence in Varanasi will help the party in winning all the seats in the district in his parliamentary constituency and in neighbouring districts.

It is learnt that BJP chief J.P. Nadda, union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are also expected to visit Varanasi to participate in the party's election events. Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, national general secretary Tarun Chugh have already reached Varanasi. National general secretary C.T. Ravi is also expected to reach there.

"Several union ministers like Uttar Pradesh election co-incharge Anurag Thakur, senior party leaders including national office bearers will be in Varanasi for the last phase of campaigning. There will be a major campaign blitz with Varanasi at the epicentre and all BJP top guns will be part of it," a Uttar Pradesh BJP insider said.

Apart from central leadership all the top state leadership also hit the ground for the last phase. A Uttar Pradesh BJP functionary said, "Both central and state leadership will cover every nook and corner of 54 assembly constituencies where polling will be held on March 7. We have planned to reach out to each voter in all these constituencies before the end of campaigning on March 5."

